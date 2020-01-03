Friendz Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Friendz has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $37,771.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, IDEX, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,842,558 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, HitBTC, DragonEX, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.