Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

GCAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 3,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCAP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. 63,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. Gain Capital has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Gain Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gain Capital will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

