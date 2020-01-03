Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF) Insider Purchases A$89,961.37 in Stock

Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe bought 81,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$89,961.37 ($63,802.39).

GVF stock remained flat at $A$1.12 ($0.79) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,702 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.03. Global Value Fund Ltd has a one year low of A$0.93 ($0.66) and a one year high of A$1.11 ($0.79).

Global Value Fund Company Profile

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

