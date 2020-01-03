Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF) Insider Purchases A$89,961.37 in Stock

Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe bought 81,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$89,961.37 ($63,802.39).
GVF stock remained flat at $A$1.12 ($0.79) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,702 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.03. Global Value Fund Ltd has a one year low of A$0.93 ($0.66) and a one year high of A$1.11 ($0.79).
Global Value Fund Company Profile
