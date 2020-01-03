GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading Down 9.4%

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV)’s share price dropped 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36.

About GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project covering an area of approximately 2,693 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit