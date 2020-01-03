GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading Down 9.4%

GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV)’s share price dropped 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36.

About GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project covering an area of approximately 2,693 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

