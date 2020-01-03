Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,298.10

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,298.10 and traded as high as $1,480.00. Gooch & Housego shares last traded at $1,460.00, with a volume of 12,621 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The stock has a market cap of $365.57 million and a P/E ratio of 97.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,304.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,181.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.30. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.80%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

