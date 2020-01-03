Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,066,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 155,290 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,381,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after acquiring an additional 87,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,513 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 749,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,023,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 218,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

