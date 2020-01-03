Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.54

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.54. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 28,603 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPL shares. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on Great Panther Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 157.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 82.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 84,051 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 100.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 55.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

