Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $102.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $1,520,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,717.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $3,108,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,899 shares of company stock valued at $9,786,787. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $99.43. 6,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,295. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

