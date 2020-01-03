Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Gap Up to $2.86

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.86. Gulfport Energy shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 5,786,788 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPOR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The stock has a market cap of $469.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 820.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 915,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 871,753 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,294,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

