Happycoin (HPC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $885.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded up 243.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $885.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 435.2% higher against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00597951 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001169 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 24,483,396 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

