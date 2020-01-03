Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Harte Hanks stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Harte Hanks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Harte Hanks will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harte Hanks stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 170.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Harte Hanks worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

