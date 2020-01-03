Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Harte Hanks stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Harte Hanks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.
Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Harte Hanks will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Harte Hanks
Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.
