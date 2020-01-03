Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $962,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.