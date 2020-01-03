HSBC Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.63 ($6.55).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €5.10 ($5.93) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of €4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.77. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a market cap of $13.79 million and a P/E ratio of 15.04.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

