ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.60

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $5.09. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 3,325 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmuCell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmuCell stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of ImmuCell worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

