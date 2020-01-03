Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other news, Director William M. Parent sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $122,512.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,442. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.