India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.63. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 13,370 shares changing hands.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter worth $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in India Globalization Capital by 308.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33,811 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

