Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to post $4.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the lowest is $4.13 billion. Ingersoll-Rand reported sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year sales of $16.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $16.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.38.

IR stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $133.15. 885,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,135. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $90.76 and a 1-year high of $138.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.07 and a 200-day moving average of $124.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 122.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 304,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,513,000 after acquiring an additional 167,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 8.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 22.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after buying an additional 42,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

