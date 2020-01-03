Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.12

Innovotech Inc (CVE:IOT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 27500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.35 million and a PE ratio of 120.00.

Innovotech Company Profile (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides services and solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company's products include InnovoSIL, the antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

