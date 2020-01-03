Insider Buying: Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) Insider Purchases A$27,660.00 in Stock

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) insider David Saxelby bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$27,660.00 ($19,617.02).
Shares of DCG opened at A$0.52 ($0.37) on Friday. Decmil Group Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.42 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of A$1.00 ($0.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.86. The stock has a market cap of $124.42 million and a PE ratio of 8.17.
About Decmil Group
