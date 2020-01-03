Insider Buying: Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) Insider Purchases A$27,660.00 in Stock

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) insider David Saxelby bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$27,660.00 ($19,617.02).

Shares of DCG opened at A$0.52 ($0.37) on Friday. Decmil Group Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.42 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of A$1.00 ($0.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.86. The stock has a market cap of $124.42 million and a PE ratio of 8.17.

Decmil Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, engineering, and construction works for infrastructure, resources, and renewable energy sectors primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Construction and Engineering, Accommodation, and Other.

