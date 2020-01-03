Insider Buying: UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Major Shareholder Acquires 25,438 Shares of Stock

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ag Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 30th, Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of UBS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00.

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 128,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,790. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 134.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 436.4% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 118,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 170,502 shares during the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

