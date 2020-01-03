Insider Selling: Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,190,397.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00.

Shares of ESTC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.08. 495,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,502. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of -36.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.38.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $2,195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Elastic by 35.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

