Insider Selling: Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,190,397.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00.

Shares of ESTC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.08. 495,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,502. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of -36.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.38.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $2,195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Elastic by 35.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit