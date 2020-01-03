Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
EXR traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.52. 744,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,880. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $124.46.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Green Street Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,360,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.53.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.
