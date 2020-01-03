Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EXR traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.52. 744,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,880. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Green Street Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,360,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

