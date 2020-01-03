Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.35 Million

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $345.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.00 million and the highest is $347.20 million. Interface posted sales of $337.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TILE. BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of TILE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.41. 259,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,654. Interface has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Interface by 678.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Interface by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit