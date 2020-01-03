Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $345.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.00 million and the highest is $347.20 million. Interface posted sales of $337.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TILE. BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of TILE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.41. 259,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,654. Interface has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Interface by 678.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Interface by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

