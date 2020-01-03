Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 106,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,095,296 shares.The stock last traded at $15.16 and had previously closed at $15.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,594,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,524,000 after purchasing an additional 511,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,645,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 739,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,329,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 561,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,957,000 after purchasing an additional 747,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,062,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,659 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PGX)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

