Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 106,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,095,296 shares.The stock last traded at $15.16 and had previously closed at $15.13.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PGX)
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
