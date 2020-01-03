Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM)’s share price rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $53.97, approximately 516 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51.

Get Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Mid Core Portfolio, formerly Powershares Dynamic Mid Cap Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dynamic Mid Cap Intellidex Index (the Mid Cap Intellidex). The Mid Cap Intellidex consists of 100 United States stocks selected by the AMEX (the Intellidex Provider).

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.