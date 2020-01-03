Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

JAGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $36.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 675.03% and a negative net margin of 771.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

