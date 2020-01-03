Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €1.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.24 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

