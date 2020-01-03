Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMDA opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Jerrick Media has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Jerrick Media Company Profile

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jerrick Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerrick Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit