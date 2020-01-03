Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMDA opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Jerrick Media has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities.

