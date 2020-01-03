JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust (LON:JMI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMI)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 317 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 317 ($4.17), approximately 65,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 476% from the average daily volume of 11,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318.32 ($4.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of $248.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 238.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.38%.

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

