KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of the company have outperformed its industry year to date. We are further encouraged after the company reported better-than-expected earnings in third-quarter fiscal 2019. The results mainly benefited from continued progress of the Returns-Focused Growth plan, given stellar average community count growth of 18% year over year. Although the company’s top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis, it remains upbeat about improvement in fiscal fourth-quarter results. The company believes that solid backlog level ($2.3 billion), declining mortgage rates, steady economic growth and favorable demographics will continue providing a healthy backdrop for the housing industry, thereby helping it to grow further in fiscal 2020. However, lower average selling price is a concern.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $495,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,316.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in KB Home by 510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

