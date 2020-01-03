Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) a €28.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.67 ($31.01).

ETR HHFA opened at €23.92 ($27.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 1-year low of €16.67 ($19.38) and a 1-year high of €25.38 ($29.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.24.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

