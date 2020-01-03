Kevin G. Lafond Sells 21,570 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 21,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $98,143.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZIOP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. 1,370,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,700. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.59.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 21.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 242.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 177,060 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.9% during the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 15,151,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

