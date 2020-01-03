Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.78

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 35181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.