Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) & Peloton (NYSE:PTON) Critical Contrast

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

4.0% of Koninklijke Philips shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Peloton shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and Peloton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Philips 6.76% 14.60% 6.71% Peloton N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Koninklijke Philips and Peloton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Philips 0 1 3 0 2.75 Peloton 0 3 20 0 2.87

Peloton has a consensus target price of $33.84, indicating a potential upside of 13.79%. Given Peloton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peloton is more favorable than Koninklijke Philips.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and Peloton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Philips $21.40 billion 2.09 $1.29 billion $2.08 23.78 Peloton $915.00 million 9.12 -$195.60 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than Peloton.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care. It provides diagnostic X-ray, integrated clinical, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and molecular imaging solutions. The company also offers interventional X-ray systems, and imaging and therapy devices for treatment of coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; imaging products focus on diagnosis, treatment planning, and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; and proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention. Further, it provides patient monitoring solutions; patient analytics, precision diagnosis, and clinical decision support systems; therapeutic care products; patient monitoring and therapeutic care consumables; and customer services. Additionally, the company offers healthcare information technology, clinical, and visualization and quantification informatics solutions for radiology, cardiology, and oncology departments; universal data management solutions, picture archiving and communication systems, and integrated electronic medical record systems; clinical and hospital IT platforms; technology-enabled monitoring and intervention, actionable program, cloud-based, and population health management software solutions. It also provides digital frameworks that connect consumers, patients, and healthcare providers in a cloud-based connected health ecosystem of devices, apps, and tools. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. It has approximately 1.4 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.