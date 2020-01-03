Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kopin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

KOPN opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 116.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kopin by 114.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kopin by 22.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,312,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 617,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kopin by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kopin by 222.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

