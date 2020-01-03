Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Up 10.9%

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.42, 2,756,570 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,766,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $150,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 293,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $5,722,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,988 shares of company stock worth $8,266,683 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

