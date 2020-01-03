Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) SVP Mark C. Tuffin Sells 2,600 Shares

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 326,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,347. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after buying an additional 793,667 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after buying an additional 53,795 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.