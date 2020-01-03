Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 37.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 697,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,895,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after acquiring an additional 350,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ladder Capital by 8.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 238,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ladder Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,262,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after acquiring an additional 187,810 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,509,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,336,000 after acquiring an additional 173,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 411,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 77.18 and a quick ratio of 77.18. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.98. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $18.82.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

