LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Trading 16.4% Higher

Shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) traded up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.61, 154,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 100,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised LAIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut LAIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter. LAIX had a negative return on equity of 590.12% and a negative net margin of 51.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAIX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LAIX during the third quarter worth $3,440,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAIX during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LAIX by 56.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Company Profile (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

