Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Up 5.1%

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.91, 141,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 105,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lantronix from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $65,556.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock worth $82,208. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,599,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

