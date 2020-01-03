Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.76. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 10,508,750 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $680.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

