Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research report released on Monday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.15.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $55.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,782,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Lennar by 5.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lennar by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.