Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.32

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.32 and traded as low as $13.52. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 50,342 shares traded.

LNVGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

