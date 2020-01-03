Lewis Cirne Sells 8,500 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $575,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $583,015.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $624,720.00.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 329,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,943. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -218.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. New Relic Inc has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in New Relic by 905.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 44.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

