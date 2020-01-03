Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

LILAK has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 513,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

