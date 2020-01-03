LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading 0.3% Higher

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18,050.00 and last traded at $18,050.00, approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18,000.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised LICT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $361.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17,776.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17,960.69.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $262.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter.

LICT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LICT)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related telecommunications services.

