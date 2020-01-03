Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down to $3.34

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.34. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 15,370,500 shares traded.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.10.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
