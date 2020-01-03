Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down to $3.34

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.34. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 15,370,500 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,272,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,251,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,513,000 after purchasing an additional 970,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,428,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,156,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after purchasing an additional 849,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,945,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.