Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $372.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $372.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $14.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,989. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $417.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

