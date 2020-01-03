Loopring (LRC) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, Upbit and YoBit. Loopring has a market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,029,223 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Upbit, Gate.io, OTCBTC, CoinExchange, AirSwap, Bitbns, Bittrex, IDAX, Tokenomy, Binance, YoBit, DragonEX, OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

