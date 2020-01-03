Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading Down 5.2%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) fell 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.01, 1,887,967 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,550,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNS. ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein purchased 100,000 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

